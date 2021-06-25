Olivier Ntcham has two serious touches in L1

His loan to Olympique de Marseille now over, Olivier Ntcham (25) will not return to Celtic, where he still has a year of contract (June 2022). A few days ago, we explained to you that AEK Athens was all about the French midfielder. But the Greeks are not the only ones at the time.

According to our information, the profile of the former international Espoirs tricolor (20 caps, 1 goal) seriously appeals to two Ligue 1 teams, whose identity has not been filtered. Revenge, the native of Longjumeau would also welcome a new experience in the French championship after his complicated time at OM.