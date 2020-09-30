OL’s big update at the end of the transfer window

Present at Groupama Stadium alongside new recruit Lucas Paqueta, the duo Jean-Michel Aulas-Juninho has set the rules for the final stretch of OL’s transfer window.

Out of any European competition this season, about to see two or three headliners leave, and in difficulty from an accounting point of view at the start of the Ligue 1 season, Olympique Lyonnais is not a ship in distress and its captain holds the helm. In any case, this is what Jean-Michel Aulas suggested at a press conference, on the occasion of the presentation of the Brazilian rookie Lucas Paqueta. “Some people imagine that I no longer work at OL, I took not a step back but rather height. I am fortunate to have with me to set up this new OL, projected for the future, a number of competent people who get along well and work well together. We can have a number of opinions that complement each other. We tried to define a team which in the medium term will have the means to reach the highest level in France and in Europe ”.

There will be no more start at OL on Saturday morning

With these words, the president of OL began a long speech with the theme of the end of the transfer window. This summer window, which lasts into autumn, will have seen OL become active in the departure register. Traoré, Terrier, Gouiri, Solet, Tete, Marçal or even Tatarusanu, brought in some 47 million euros to the Rhone club, when others left free or were loaned, sometimes with an option to buy: Koné, Pintor, Rafael, Racioppi, Tousart. Obviously, OL are indeed preparing to let slip two more players, even three. But the latter will have to complete their departure before Saturday morning. This is the deadline set by JMA. “You know that, but we can imagine losing two players, I don’t think we lose more. If we lose three, we will have to complete the system. Juni and Bruno (Cheyrou) are working on the subject. We don’t have to tell you everything beforehand, ” he explained, before continuing.

No agreement between OL and Hertha for Jeff Reine-Adelaide

“Friday evening, when Rudi will convene his group against Marseille, there will be no more starts. Arrivals, yes, but no more departures. We must therefore settle the transfer window over the next three days. Depending on whether the departures are confirmed or not, the workforce can be completed “. On the departures side, Jeff Reine-Adelaïde is in balance between Rennes and Hertha. While RMC Sports revealed that an agreement had been reached between OL and the Berlin club, the Lyon president denied this information. “There is no agreement with anyone at the moment. It is true that the Hertha is more urgent than others at this time. Lucas Tousart went to Hertha, it’s a European project with a lot of projection and ambitions, but if we agreed on everything he would have left and we would have announced it. Unfortunately, there is no agreement on the side of Hertha or Jeff, who obviously did not agree with the club himself ”.

Three clubs in Aouar, FC Barcelona has no money for Depay?

Still on the list of potential starters, Houssem Aouar is a figure of choice. Always proud to praise the merits of his players, the president of OL explained that “Three clubs are interested in Houssem, one in the short term and two in the medium term. Clubs that have played in the Champions League and performed there. “ But again, no agreement between the suitors (Arsenal and Juventus were recently cited) and OL for a sale of the midfielder. And Jean-Michel Aulas to congratulate himself on being able to achieve big shots when the post-covid period does not lend itself to it, slipping in the way information on the financial situation of Barça. “It’s all the more rewarding for OL to have carried out an operation like Paqueta. Not all clubs can give us a commitment. There are even some who are in great difficulty, like Barcelona. We all work there day and night ”.

Juninho confident for Pellistri

If OL could surprise its world on the arrivals side, in the event of the departure of three executives, a profile is long awaited in Lyon. Facundo Pellistri. The Uruguayan winger CA Peñarol was mentioned by the boss of OL, who was confident, just like his sporting director. “We are trying to bring in a young player who played again yesterday in the Copa Libertadores, so it was complicated to bring him in before, but I think things are off to a good start”, explained JMA, imitated by Juninho a few moments later. “Pellestri is well advanced. I hope we will be able to finalize as well. We’ll talk about him when he arrives. He is young, he is 18 years old ». The next few days will be eventful in Lyon!