Olympic Games, Brazil: Bruno Guimarães thanks Olympique Lyonnais!

After having already participated in the pre-Olympic tournament just before signing for OL, a little over a year ago, Bruno Guimarães (23) is officially part of the list of 18 players summoned by André Jardine (coach of the Olympic Brazil) to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. At a time when the controversy swells around the clubs refusing to release their called-up players, the Rhone club has, for its part, agreed to release the Brazilian midfielder to take part in the competition. A gesture that the native of Rio de Janeiro wanted to underline.

“My career here in Lyon has always been marked by transparency and sincerity. I have always clearly expressed to the club my desire to defend the colors of my country at the Olympic Games, it was also stipulated in my contract. I am happy to see that what was promised will be honored. My affection and respect for OL are enormous. I’m going to the Olympics, but I’ll come back with my lifelong commitment and dedication. “