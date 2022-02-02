Olympico: an OM without flavor

Despite an early opener by Mattéo Guendouzi, Olympique de Marseille lost against a decimated Lyon (1-2). We had to deal with one of the worst OM this season.

This Olympico, replayed after the incidents of the initial match, was of great importance. On the OM side, we wanted to completely forget OL and regain second place in Nice and on the OL side, we wanted to reassure ourselves and confirm the new performances of 2022. Despite the opener of the score by Mattéo Guendouzi from a corner, this are the Rhodaniens who won (2-1).

Obviously, OL did things well tactically, but we had to deal with the worst OM this year, most likely. For once, the Phocaeans forgot to be the protagonists and above all left the leather to OL. If in the first period, things were rather under control and the few counter shots made Lopes and his rearguard tremble, in the second period, it was a rout. According to Jorge Sampaoli, his team has stopped playing.

Harit can’t swallow this defeat

After a breathtaking performance against Lens and a qualification with forceps – and on penalties – against Montpellier, could we expect it? Yes and no ! Yes, because Jorge Sampaoli decided to field the same team as against MHSC with only three full days between the two confrontations and no, because OM have got us used to better.

But this Tuesday, Luis Henrique, we will have to talk about it one day, was once again disappointing, Ünder too and Guendouzi and Rongier lost intensity – and that’s normal – as the meeting progressed. After this match, Pol Lirola admitted feeling tired: “ they walked on us a bit in the second half, it’s true. We were perhaps a little tired too, although that’s no excuse. We can put the second one. Afterwards, they have two chances and that’s two goals. We will learn from our mistakes, we will prepare and re-motivate for Friday “.

Amine Harit, who came into play and who didn’t bring much, couldn’t swallow the script. ” We lowered our foot a little in second, we went a little too low and by dint of suffering, we conceded these two goals which are a shame, because we could take the three points this evening. No, I don’t think it’s a setback, it’s a defeat that will stick in our throats. Anyway, we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have an important game on Friday. It’s up to us to do the work, because the other teams will also drop points in the upcoming matches. “commented the attacking midfielder of OM. Quickly Angers on Friday to get back on your feet…