Olympique Lyonnais is exploring a strange track in the Netherlands!

While Olympique Lyonnais only has Maxwel Cornet and Henrik as left-back, a new recruit is expected. In addition to the track leading to Emerson Palmieri, the Gones have decided to go for the Swede Gabriel Gudmundsson.

It is not only in politics that the left is going through complicated times. At Olympique Lyonnais, the left side position is currently one of the sites of the Rhone transfer window. With the departure of Melvin Bard for Nice and Youssouf Koné for Troyes, there are only two players left in this position. Henrique (27 years old) who arrived freely this summer from Vasco da Gama and Maxwel Cornet (24 years old) whose future is still not confirmed in the capital of Gones. The arrival of reinforcement at this post is therefore urgent.

This weekend we informed you of an interest from Olympique Lyonnais for the Italian international player of Chelsea Emerson Palmieri (26 years old). Besides this interest, the team of Peter Bosz would have worked on another track in Eredivisie. Player of Groningen where he shines for two seasons, the Swedish international hope Gabriel Gudmundsson (22 years) very much pleases Olympique Lyonnais as revealed by the Dutch media Dagblad van het Noorden.

An offer of 5M € from OL

Former Halmstads BK player Gabriel Gudmundsson remains on an interesting season with 5 assists in 23 matches despite recurring injuries during the year. With only one year left on his contract, the Malmö native intends to set sail this summer. It is also no coincidence that the player was not there last Saturday to challenge Borussia Mönchengladbach in preparation.

On this file for several months, Olympique Lyonnais would have drawn a first offer of 5 million euros. A price slightly lower than the requirements of Groningen which asks 7 million euros for its player. Recent sales by Joachim Andersen at Crystal Palace and Jean Lucas at Monaco could tip the scales. Lyon will however have to be wary since another French club is following the player with attention, it is OGC Nice.