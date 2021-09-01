Olympique Lyonnais relies on Jérôme Boateng

With the sidelining of Marcelo Guedes, Olympique Lyonnais needed a recruit in central defense. The Rhone club offers itself a nice blow with the recruitment of Jérôme Boateng.

Olympique Lyonnais did not seem to want to recruit a central defender, but Marcelo Guedes’ stroke of blood against Angers (3-0 defeat) and his sidelining led to a change of position. With Jason Denayer, Sinaly Diomandé, Damien Da Silva and Castello Lukeba in the squad, the Gones have quantity, quality and potential, but it seems a bit tight to be competitive on all fronts.

Looking for a player capable of assuming the status of holder in this position, Lyon prospected. Finally, it was at the very end of the transfer window that everything was finalized. Les Gones have targeted Jérôme Boateng free after 10 years at Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old central defender could therefore engage with the team of his choice.

A track record as wide as the arm

If he was no longer in the plans of the Rekordmeister, Jérôme Boateng remained on a solid season with 39 matches in all competitions (2 goals and 1 assist). The 2014 world champion has in his luggage 2 Champions Leagues (2013 and 2020), 9 Bundesliga from 2013 to 2021) or 5 German Cups (2013, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020) for a total of 28 trophies in professional. A prize list and an experience of choice for young Rhone residents.

Proud to announce the news, Olympique Lyonnais cracked a press release to announce the arrival of the German international (76 caps, 1 goal) who signed for two years, until June 2023.