OM: a new courtier arrives for Florian Thauvin
Sports football

OM: a new courtier arrives for Florian Thauvin

Free from any contract at the end of the season, the Marseille attacking midfielder has still not extended. Announced in the viewfinder of AC Milan, the native of Orleans would also be in the plans of Seville.

After having succeeded in extending the contracts of Dimitri Payet and Steve Mandanda, will Olympique de Marseille manage to armor Florian Thauvin? This file will quickly become a priority for the Phocéens. Because the lease of “Flotov” expires at the end of the season. And if OM have nothing against a departure for a good sum, the club of Frank McCourt cannot afford to lose their world champion for free next summer.

Except that we will have to be very persuasive to extend Thauvin. The latter has already expressed his astonishment at the management of his case by Marseille. Then, the Italian press evoked a comeback of AC Milan for the Olympian. Authors of a rather tempting 2020 transfer window, the Rossoneri have regained a certain level of popularity on the market after long years without ambitions. But the Lombards are not the only ones.

Thauvin like Ocampos?

Andalusian daily Estadio Deportivo reveals that the international tricolor (10 caps, 1 goal) is also on the target list of Monchi, the famous sporting director of Sevilla FC. Always on the lookout for a good deal, the Spaniard has his eye on the Phocaean as well as on the Polish striker of Napoli Arkadiusz Milik, the Norwegian striker of Bournemouth Joshua King and the Brazilian midfielder of Porto, Otavio.

The interest stage does not seem to have been passed. Still, the nervionense club has an asset to convince the French to spin in the south of Spain: the example Ocampos. Since the Sevillians brought in the Argentinian from OM, the latter has changed dimension (14 goals and 3 assists in his first season in Spain!) And even offered himself a Europa League. To meditate.

