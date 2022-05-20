Menu
OM: a reduced group offensively for the last decisive against Strasbourg

Weakened. This is how to describe the group of 21 players summoned by Jorge Sampaoli and communicated this Friday by OM, a few hours before the reception of RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Vélodrome, this Saturday (9 p.m.), in a crucial match for the European future of Phocaeans, third in the French championship and under threat from Rennes.

The partners of William Saliba, already deprived of Dimitri Payet, will have to compose without Bamba Dieng, who injured his thigh in training and therefore forfeited for the clash against the Alsatians, 5th in Ligue 1 and still in race to catch the European wagon on the evening of the 38th day. Cédric Bakambu not being 100% operational, Arek Milik will have the heavy task of carrying the hopes of the Marseille people on his shoulders.

