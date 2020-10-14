Home Sports football OM: Adil Rami does not blame Rudi Garcia
OM: Adil Rami does not blame Rudi Garcia

By kenyan

Dismissed by Olympique de Marseille for serious misconduct in August 2019, Adil Rami recently decided to seize the industrial tribunal in order to clarify this case. If today his relations with the Marseille club are no longer in good shape, the former defender spent at OM under the orders of Rudi Garcia said in the columns of the Figaro do not blame his former coach for all that, with whom he did not have a very good relationship.

“Yes, but I like him. I blame him without blaming him (laughs). He was a good coach, we didn’t help each other during the second season at OM. I forgive him because I played the fool and he too. “ If he is currently awaiting the judgment after having seized the industrial tribunal against the Marseille institution, his accounts with Rudi Garcia are settled.

