OM: Adil Rami does not understand the departure of Steve Mandanda

In the interview confidence given to BFM Côte-Azur, the former Marseillais and current Troyen Adil Rami spoke about the departure of Steve Mandanda from Olympique de Marseille. The two players played under the same colors during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, but also in the France team.

By diverting the initial question, which concerned the departure of Jorge Sampaoli, the 36-year-old player was more interested in his friend who has just joined Stade Rennais. ” On the other hand, the departure of Steve Mandanda, a legend from Olympique de Marseille, my friend, surprised me. I wish him all the best in Rennes. It was this departure that shocked me the most.. »

