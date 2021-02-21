OM: Adil Rami judges Jorge Sampaoli

As we revealed to you, Jorge Sampaoli should become the new coach of Olympique de Marseille. The Argentinian technician from Atlético Mineiro could land next month on the Canebière. Asked by The Parisian on the probable arrival of Sampaoli at OM, Adil Rami spoke of what his former coach in Seville would bring to the Olympian club.

“His madness can do good in Marseille. But not to that OM. It will take a hell of a lot of recruitment because I think that the current workforce does not go at all with the style of play that he advocates. For example, I know he’s not always fond of tall, beefy center-backs. He prefers them small but fast. There is not that for the moment in Marseille. He needs guys who can play fast and who are very resistant because he demands of his team to play high enough on the pitch. Him, he wants his team to attack all the time. His obsession is to score goals. No not to cash in, “ commented on the 2018 world champion.