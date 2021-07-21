OM: already 7,000 places reserved for the friendly against Villarreal

Olympique de Marseille will face Villarreal on July 31 at the Vélodrome for the final preparatory meeting, a little over a week before the first day of Ligue 1 against Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson. The Phocéens will be able to count on the support of their supporters, since the enclosure of the boulevard Michelet will be able to accommodate up to 30,000 people, in agreement with the prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region Christophe Mirmand. *

According to La Provence, 7,000 seats have been reserved for this meeting, on condition of having a health pass (complete vaccination schedule or negative test of less than 48 hours) to access the stands of the stadium. Ticket sales were initially reserved for members of supporters groups and members of the Prime program set up by the club. Any other spectator of the general public will be able to obtain a ticket for the meeting from this Thursday.