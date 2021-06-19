OM and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for Konrad de la Fuente!

The management of OM and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the Hispanic-American winger.

This is the hottest issue at the moment for Marseille, and Pablo Longoria and his teams seem to want to complete it as soon as possible. The track was released in the Catalan press to everyone’s surprise last weekend, and everything suggests that the Marseillais are very well on their way to enlist the American international, who played most of the time with the Barça B team. this season.

And according to Marca, an agreement in principle was reached on Saturday for the transfer of the player around an amount of 5 million euros, but this price could ultimately be lower. Thus, according to information from RAC1, ‘Olympique de Marseille hopes in particular to lower this initial amount by 5 million euros and intends to pay less for the 19-year-old winger.

The player will be in Marseille next week

Pablo Longoria is on track to obtain a discount since the Catalan media reveals that the American will travel to Marseille next season, a sign that the discussions are complete and that the Barcelonans are possibly ready to revise their requirements a little downwards. The two teams were also discussing the conditions attached to the Barcelona buyout option.

The latter do not want to lose control of the player and wish to have a clause allowing them to repatriate him if they deem it necessary in the years to come. A fairly common practice in Spain, but quite unprecedented in France. For his part, Mundo Deportivo confirms the deal and explains that FC Barcelona will keep 50% of the player’s rights rather than a buyout option. We should find out more quickly …