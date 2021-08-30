OM and Lille are interested in Steven N’Zonzi

While José Mourinho is not counting on him at AS Roma, Steven N’Zonzi is preparing for a new start. But where ? Several clubs are interested in him within 48 hours of the closing of the transfer window, including OM and LOSC.

Steven N’Zonzi has a certainty within 48 hours of the closing of the summer transfer window: he will not play at AS Roma, where José Mourinho does not intend to rely on him this season. Linked until 2022 with the Louve club, the French international is clearly on the way out. The uncertainty therefore concerns the point of fall.

And things are moving around a lot around the 32-year-old defensive midfielder, after a 1.5-year freelance at Stade Rennais. Al Rayyan, coached by Laurent Blanc, would like to enlist him, but no agreement has been finalized with the player as we have revealed to you. Several European formations are interested in him, and in particular French stables.

OM and Lille think of him

According to our information, OM took the temperature. Jorge Sampaoli greatly appreciates the profile of the player and pushes to get his recruitment. President Pablo Longoria knows for his part that he must first degrease before anything else. As relayed this morning, several arrivals are still expected on the Canebière.

Another French club recently took an interest in Nzonzi. This is the LOSC, which wants to strengthen this sector and bring it more experience, with the Champions League to play this season. In Lille, he would find Olivier Létang, the same president who had convinced him to join Rennes at the end of the winter transfer window 2020. It will soon be necessary to decide for N’Zonzi.