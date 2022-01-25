OM and OL at war for the same player!

The two clubs are competing for the same goal, a free defender in June…

What end to the transfer window for OM and OL? We know in any case that, on one side or the other, there will be departures. The Phocaeans risk in particular selling Duje Caleta-Car, highly rated in England, and Alvaro Gonzalez, followed in Spain but also in Turkey. On the OL side, nothing has progressed but rumors of departures around players like Lucas Paqueta or Moussa Dembélé come up regularly.

On both sides, however, we seem to have the same intentions: to strengthen the defense in the coming months. Not necessarily able to burn and sign huge checks, the two clubs have set their sights on the same player according to theEvening shift. This is Samuel Gigot, the French defender of Spartak Moscow.

OM are one step ahead

According to the show, the 28-year-old defender is between the two clubs. Free of any contract in a few months, it will cost nothing in transfer compensation and therefore turns out to be a great opportunity financially. And in this case, Pablo Longoria seems to have a head start on his counterpart Jean-Michel Aulas since the Phocaeans already have an agreement with the native of Avignon.

From the height of his 28 years, he will therefore probably discover Ligue 1, after stints in Arles, Kortrijk, La Gantoise then in Russia, where he has been playing since 2018. A good blow for OM – or for OL if he were to reverse the trend – since he has been coveted by good European clubs for several years. To be continued…