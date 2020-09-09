Home Sports football OM: André-Pierre Gignac consulted on José Juan Macias?
Sportsfootball

OM: André-Pierre Gignac consulted on José Juan Macias?

By kenyan

In its search for an attacker, OM is multiplying the avenues. Among them is the one leading to Mexican José Juan Macias. The Olympians would have even made an offer of 10 million euros for the young striker from Chivas (20 years), in the championship of a certain André-Pierre Gignac, Marseille between 2010 and 2015. Since leaving for the Tigres de Monterrey, the he 34-year-old striker knows his young counterpart well.

So much so that he would have been consulted by the southern management in order to draw up the profile and to know the Mexican better. Jean-Charles De Bono, former player, is convinced: Gignac will play a role in a possible rapprochement between the two parties. The former Toulousain would have even praised the qualities of the player of Chivas: “I think they also got information from André-Pierre Gignac, who must certainly know him. He loves the club so much that he is able to deliver good information ”. Like what the vice-champion of Europe 2016 would not have forgotten his club of heart.

Related news

football

LFP: Michel Denisot close to the presidency of the LFP

kenyan -
Who to succeed Nathalie Boy de la Tour at the head of the Professional Football League? Candidates for the post, Alain Guerrini, Vincent...
Read more
football

Transfer market newspaper: departures are linked to OL

kenyan -
On the program of this Journal du Transfer market: Olympique Lyonnais plunged into a wave of unexpected departures and Everton who continues his clever...
Read more
football

OL refuse an offer from Rennes for Jeff Reine-Adelaide

kenyan -
Expressing his discomfort at Olympique Lyonnais, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde remains on a complicated exercise where he suffered a rupture of the cruciate ligaments. The...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,761FansLike
3,514FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

Juninho and Cheyrou play down for Reine-Adelaide

football kenyan -
On the bench at kickoff last Friday against Dijon (4-1 victory) while Aouar was forfeited (coronavirus), Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who came into play, was bitter....
Read more

Alexis Sanchez talks about his Manchester United nightmare

football kenyan -
Today at Inter, Alexis Sanchez is gradually regaining his level and the smile he lost at Manchester United. The Chilean tells. On...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid regain hope with Gareth Bale

football kenyan -
Even if it will be very complicated to get rid of the Welshman, the Merengues leaders still have a silver lining. "Who could get...
Read more

Unexpected twist in the Lionel Messi case

football kenyan -
If the meeting between Jorge Messi and Josep Maria Bartomeu did not lead to any agreement, the possibility that Lionel Messi will stay one...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke