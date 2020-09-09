OM: André-Pierre Gignac consulted on José Juan Macias?

In its search for an attacker, OM is multiplying the avenues. Among them is the one leading to Mexican José Juan Macias. The Olympians would have even made an offer of 10 million euros for the young striker from Chivas (20 years), in the championship of a certain André-Pierre Gignac, Marseille between 2010 and 2015. Since leaving for the Tigres de Monterrey, the he 34-year-old striker knows his young counterpart well.

So much so that he would have been consulted by the southern management in order to draw up the profile and to know the Mexican better. Jean-Charles De Bono, former player, is convinced: Gignac will play a role in a possible rapprochement between the two parties. The former Toulousain would have even praised the qualities of the player of Chivas: “I think they also got information from André-Pierre Gignac, who must certainly know him. He loves the club so much that he is able to deliver good information ”. Like what the vice-champion of Europe 2016 would not have forgotten his club of heart.