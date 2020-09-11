OM: André Villas-Boas blames the FFF for Mandanda

Present at a press conference before the shock against PSG (match to follow live commented on our live), André Villas-Boas returned to the controversy Steve Mandanda in the French team. Declared positive for Covid-19 before the Blues match in Sweden, the Olympian goalkeeper had to suddenly leave the rally. An announcement that caused a stir within Olympique de Marseille, especially since Mandanda had already been positive before his summons to the French team …

“Honestly, I think I was more annoyed than him. This is not normal. I have nothing against the FFF and Le Gal, as director of the medical staff of the FFF. But it’s not normal to make a mistake like this and think that it will go to this level with a player like Steve … With the rules related to Covid, there can be this margin of doubt. But this is not normal. It’s a big mistake ”, commented the Portuguese coach. After Leonardo’s anger for the Kylian Mbappé case, André Villas-Boas again stigmatizes the management of the French Football Federation. Noël Le Graët will appreciate …