OM: Andre Villas-Boas defends his tactical choices

By choosing to install a defense at 5, André Villas-Boas innovated against Manchester City. But the first failed period of his men provoked the questioning of his scheme, which also surprised Pep Guardiola. What does not really have more to AVB.

The challenge was immense, not to say out of reach. Without an audience, in an interesting dynamic of results but with a lacking quality of play, Olympique de Marseille wanted to hope for a feat against Manchester City of Pep Guardiola. But there was no exploit, and hope was quickly showered by an early goal, following an individual error by Rongier in the 18th minute. If the final score climbed to 3-0 in the second half, it was in the first half that OM disappointed. So much so that the system of 5 defenders of André Villas-Boas, experienced only at the end of the match against Lorient last Saturday, was debated after the meeting.

Should the Portuguese coach have been more ambitious? Assures him that he has not regretted his choice, while Pep Guardiola said he was surprised by this tactic. ” No, I do not think so. Pep says what he wants. Each team has its characteristics and its players. We played 5 behind as 10 of Man City’s last opponents played 5. This is nothing new, West Ham was 5 behind last weekend as well. We weren’t going to play 4-4-2 diamond or 4-3-3 against City ”, he first replied on RMC.

AVB annoyed by criticism of his tactics

Then, while he had cajoled the Marseille supporters in the pre-match press conference by refusing to discuss the winning tactics of Olympique Lyonnais against this same opponent in the last Final 8, AVB allowed himself to refer to this strategy, which did not have the same result with him.

“The players were exceptional, it’s tough. Today, we played an image of a match that said 77% possession for City, against OL. Who had qualified? It had worked for OL. Today it didn’t work for us. Sometimes it wins, sometimes it loses. Coaching was the loser, but the strategy was no different from the other teams, don’t say bullshit ”, continued Villas-Boas, slightly annoyed. AVB of course mainly regretted the first goal, and welcomed the reaction of his men to the return of the locker room. “We had a good reaction in the second period. A tough game to play, we paid dearly for our own mistake, that’s a shame for that. ”

