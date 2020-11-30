OM: André Villas-Boas discusses the title chances in L1

Winner of FC Nantes this weekend (3-1), Olympique de Marseille is sixth in the Ligue 1 standings with 21 points, five less than the Parisian leader. Except that the Phocéens have two games less (Nice and Lens). Potentially, they can therefore pass in front of PSG. What to give hope for a title? André Villas-Boas clarified the substance of his thought.

“If the PSG is struggling, we must at least be ready to threaten the league title, it is most important. This year was unpredictable, we must take advantage of it. I thought it could happen last year, but Paris blew it up. I hope to see more clearly after the matches against Monaco and Rennes ”, he confided in a press conference.