Home Sports football OM: André Villas-Boas discusses the title chances in L1
Sportsfootball

OM: André Villas-Boas discusses the title chances in L1

By kenyan

Winner of FC Nantes this weekend (3-1), Olympique de Marseille is sixth in the Ligue 1 standings with 21 points, five less than the Parisian leader. Except that the Phocéens have two games less (Nice and Lens). Potentially, they can therefore pass in front of PSG. What to give hope for a title? André Villas-Boas clarified the substance of his thought.

“If the PSG is struggling, we must at least be ready to threaten the league title, it is most important. This year was unpredictable, we must take advantage of it. I thought it could happen last year, but Paris blew it up. I hope to see more clearly after the matches against Monaco and Rennes ”, he confided in a press conference.

Related news

Serie A: Gervinho and Parma break down Genoa

football kenyan -
Duel poorly classified tonight in Serie A with the trip of Parma on the lawn of Genoa. Thanks to a double from...
Read more

Premier League: West Ham offers Aston Villa

football kenyan -
West Ham performs an excellent accounting operation tonight in this 10th day of the Premier League. Upon receiving Aston Villa, the Hammers...
Read more

Liga: Betis fall against Eibar

football kenyan -
This Monday evening, a last poster was on the menu for the eleventh day of Liga. Real Betis Balompié, thirteenth in the standings...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Murkomen reveals what President Uhuru’s allies plotted to do to DP...

News Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies wanted to remove Deputy President William Ruto from the government even before...
Read more

Raila, Ruto and Kenyatta union for 2022 possible, Duale says

Politics Chuoyo Protus -
Garissa Town MP and former Majority Leader Aden Duale has said that a union of President Kenyatta, Ruto, and Raila for 2022 is not...
Read more

Other? Metal monolith now appears in Romania (and the mystery...

World kenyan -
Another monolith is found, this time in Europe Image: Reproduction A mysterious metal monolith appeared in...
Read more

JSC accuses the Deputy Chief Justice of using shrewd tactics to...

News Tracy Aime -
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is in hot soup after the Judicial Service Commission accused her of using shrewd tactics to save her job. The...
Read more

Government issues new guidelines for bars, orders them to hire Covid-19...

News Tracy Aime -
The government has issued new directives to bars in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. In the guidelines, the State requires bars to...
Read more

Fierce Cop Hessy warns outlawed Nakuru gangs terrorizing residents – Photos...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nakuru residents are living in fear, not knowing when the outlawed sects will strike again in the Kivumbini area. However, fierce cop, popularly known...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke