OM: André Villas-Boas has never heard of Emmanuel Dennis

Olympique de Marseille is, as everyone knows, looking for an attacker in this summer window of the transfer window. In recent hours, several journalists related to the transfer window have rebounded on a profile that could please OM: Emmanuel Dennis. The Nigerian club Brugge striker, 22, under contract in Belgium until 2022.

Asked at a press conference, André Villas-Boas seemed more than surprised to see his club linked to this player. In any case, he denied outright being interested in this profile. “Emmanuel Dennis? No it’s not true, I’ve never heard that in my life. I never wanted it, it was never on my priority list, nor on my second list. Other names but not him ”, launched AVB, half-shocked, half-annoyed.

