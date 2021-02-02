OM: André Villas-Boas has resigned!

Thunderclap in Marseille! At a press conference, André Villas-Boas announced that he had resigned, after learning of the recruitment of Ntcham, against his will.

How far will OM go? Caught in a negative spiral, the Olympian club experienced a trauma on Saturday with the invasion by supporters of the Commanderie training center and the demolition of the premises. If this violent act has shaken many people within the club, it is the end of the transfer window that could turn the face of the club upside down in the very short term. Indeed, questioned at a press conference on what he thought of the end of the Olympian transfer window with the departure of Nemanja Radonjic and the arrival of Olivier Ntcham, André Villas-Boas delivered a shattering statement.

“The transfer window ended with the arrival of a new player, a decision not taken by me, I have nothing to do with this decision. I learned about it from the press in the morning when I woke up. It is precisely a player on which I said no. He was never a player on our list. And he ended up coming, I was not for “, launched AVB, obviously very recovered. “I tendered my resignation to management because of it. Without stealing anything from OM on my contract. I do not agree with sports policy and this decision making in relation to the needs of the team and the player who has arrived. I made the decision to submit my resignation to management. I don’t want anything from OM or Frank McCourt, I just want to leave because of a dispute over sports policy. It’s a shame we’ve come to this point. “

AVB awaits the response from its management

Stupor in the room and AVB who did not especially need to be relaunched to release what was on his heart. “I tried to find the best solution for the Sanson replacement. But I can’t accept this. It is a lack of professionalism towards my team. I am waiting for the decision of the management. “ Is it also due to the acts of Saturday before the match, finally canceled, against Rennes? ” This has nothing to do with. It is not related. What happened is in relation to what I would like on the sporting aspect which was not understood. Even on the departure of Nemanja I was informed at 10:30 pm in the evening », he complained. How did management respond to his proposal to resign?

“Management has asked for time, that’s not a problem. I want to help them with this. I am focused on Lens, I studied well. We can rest easy on that, I have respect for Frank, there is a principle that has been broken. But I’m used to it. It’s not the first time that a player hasn’t been the coach’s choice, but it’s not my way of working. I’m waiting for an answer. If it’s no, we continue. What I want to clarify and which is important: I do not want anything from OM, no money. I don’t want anything, only to leave. Something to which the management told me that it was appreciated by Frank, that it is humble, it is important to clarify. Everyone is doing bullshit with compensation. They did bullshit in Chelsea. I want to be clear with you so that it does not escape anyone ”. And the OM press attaché cut the press conference short. Will we ever see André Villas-Boas again at the Commanderie? Nothing is less sure.