OM: André Villas-Boas sets the trend for Transfer market

The huge majority of European clubs are likely to be in the rough this summer at the Transfer market level, with the coronavirus crisis which has deprived the formations of many revenues. This is the case for OM, which was already dealing with a very limited situation with regard to UEFA’s financial fair play. Interviewed by RMC Sport, Olympian coach André Villas-Boas has warned fans about the next transfer market.

“Our problem is that we are in an economically sensitive position in the negotiations. Knowing the economic situation of the club, the players must show courage, choose to be free or give something to OM, or even accept a contract extension. Players are not naïve and are able to think about the fact that they are interesting at the end of the contract. I already have names in mind, yes. The only problem is that most clubs are waiting. […] Continuity in our group is also important. If we don’t have a big squad, we’ll have to retain the players we have at our disposal. But on this economic question, only Jacques-Henri is entitled to give answers.explained the Phoenician coach. A not really optimistic observation for the future so …

