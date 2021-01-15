OM: André Villas-Boas thought it was a joke for Diego Costa

Looking for a number 9 to compete with Dario Benedetto, and also Valère Germain, Olympique de Marseille is working on the track leading to Arkadiusz Milik, currently at Napoli. But Wednesday, the local daily Provence threw a small bomb explaining that the former Atlético de Madrid player Diego Costa, free for a few days, had been offered to the Marseille club, which had refused. A rumor on which André Villas-Boas returned this Friday at a press conference.

“The first thing is that he receives 16 million euros per year excluding tax. I received a WhatApp message from a number I didn’t know telling me that Diego Costa wanted to come to OM. I thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t. He’s one of the best strikers in the world, and he’s going to look for something else. At this level of salary, we cannot ”, explained the Portuguese coach. With too large a salary, Olympique de Marseille could not afford to afford the services of the Spanish center forward.