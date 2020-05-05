Home Sports News football OM: André Villas-Boas's push
OM: André Villas-Boas's push

Arriving on the Canebière last summer, the Portuguese coach managed the feat of qualifying Olympique de Marseille for the next Champions League. But now AVB doesn’t want to relive a season at the snatch.

The players of Olympique de Marseille have taken over the path of the training centre to pass a whole series of tests related to COVID-19. Back in Portugal to spend his confinement there, André Villas-Boas is expected to be back in the Phocaean city next Monday. A much-anticipated comeback before the resumption of training scheduled for a little after mid-June. And the least we can say is that the Phoenician leaders will have to pamper their coach.

Having arrived last summer, Villas-Boas has the merit of having kept its promise to put OM back on the podium of Ligue 1. And, icing on the cake, the Lusitanian even offered Frank McCourt a direct ticket to the next Champions League. A very good performance when you consider that the former coach of Porto has often mentioned in front of the media the limited financial means available to him to compose a group capable of regaining the top of the championship. Faced with the economic needs of his club, AVB even managed to avoid a bloodletting during the last winter Transfer market.

Villas-Boas wants a larger workforce

But now, done the trouble. Although he remains courted by several clubs including Newcastle, Villas-Boas is, for the moment, well on his way to re-stacking. But not at any price. In today’s edition, The Team we learn that after accepting discounted terms upon arrival in Marseille and reframing Eyraud several times (Aldridge file), AVB wants guarantees. The Lusitanian probably knows that the current situation in Marseille involves several departures to bail out the coffers.

But there is no question of starting the 2020/2021 season with a low cost squad. Villas-Boas wants qualitative and quantitative reinforcements. He believes he has fulfilled his contract this season and is now awaiting a lift return from his managers. A need dictated by the busy schedule that awaits the Phoceans, especially with the Champions League on the agenda. However, the eyes will now turn to the Eyraud-Zubizarreta tandem which will have the task of managing the club’s catastrophic accounts and ambitions and their coach on the Transfer market.

