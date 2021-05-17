OM-Angers: the explosion of joy from Pablo Longoria

This Sunday, OM were playing big. To dream a little more Europe, Jorge Sampaoli’s men had to win against Angers. It is done at the end of a match in suspense where the Marseillais will be scared many times.

While they were leading 2-0 thanks to a double from Milik, Payet’s teammates were caught at the very end of the match. But at the end of a crazy scenario, the Pole gave the victory to his people in the last seconds from the penalty spot and therefore scored a hat-trick. Enough to make Pablo Longoria euphoric. The new president of OM did not hide his joy in the gallery, far from it.