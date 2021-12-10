OM: Arkadiusz Milik, finally the click?

This Thursday evening, OM qualified for the Conference League thanks to an achievement by Arkadiusz Milik. The Pole seems to revive in Europe. Has he finally woken up?

Arkadiusz Milik was starting to become a real subject on the Canebière. Isn’t Olympique de Marseille better without him? In his absence, it was Gerson who found himself. Without the Pole, the Brazilian evolves higher, the movements seem more dangerous, more unpredictable, and therefore, one really wondered how Jorge Sampaoli was going to handle this problem.

This Thursday, therefore, in the Europa League, against Lokomotiv Moscow at the Orange Velodrome, he decided to rest a little Dimitri Payet in difficulty with his thigh. Result of the races, Gerson was the holder, Milik too. If the first named was good in the midfield and he probably deserved to score, the nets have shaken only once, thanks to the second, on a corner.

” He is an international player who brings a lot “

But above all, we found a Milik a little more technically fair than recently and especially a player who seemed more suited to his teammates, as if he understood how those who were on the meadow with him were evolving. On the other hand, he hasn’t really had any other opportunities to eat, but he seems to be on the right track.

This is what Jorge Sampaoli mentioned at a press conference: ” it’s true, I don’t think it has to do with the competition (he scored four goals), Europe or Ligue 1. It makes him feel good, it’s important for us that he scores and especially to find more goals from the offensives, it helps us to improve. We might not have had so much loss of points if it had been the case before. We always have confidence in him, he is an international player who brings a lot. To regain this efficiency, he needs to score so it will do him good. “It remains to be seen if we will see him again in the league, this Sunday, against Strasbourg (5pm).