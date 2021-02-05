OM: Arkadiusz Milik forfeit against PSG?

Appeared a few minutes against Monaco, Arkadiusz Milik made his debut as a holder of Olympique de Marseille against Lens on Wednesday (2-2). The Polish striker showed up, found his way to the net and could even have given an assist. A successful start when OM is going through a crisis of confidence and a few days before the shock of the season against Paris Saint-Germain (Sunday, 9 p.m.).

But RMC Sport Today we learn that the 26-year-old striker could be cut in his tracks. Absent from training yesterday and this morning, Arek Milik suffers from his thigh. Pain that occurred during the match in Lens. The player’s entourage confirmed the bad news this morning by specifying that he did not participate in training on Thursday because of this injury. The Pole is heading for a package against PSG.