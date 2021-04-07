OM: Arkadiusz Milik has set his financial demands on his courtiers!

Arrived in Marseille during the last winter transfer window, the Pole will not make old bones on the Canebière. But he has high claims for his admirers.

Arkadiusz Milik (27) thought he had calmed things down. Regularly announced back in Italy by the transalpine press, the Polish striker of Olympique de Marseille had declared that he wanted above all to write beautiful pages in the Marseille chapter of his career. “I want to play in the biggest clubs. We will see. For now, I want to show myself here, and I want to be remembered in Marseille. I want the fans to remember my name as a great striker. “

Unfortunately for Olympian supporters, the former Napoli scorer (3 goals in 8 Ligue 1 matches) should indeed pack up, barely six months after his arrival on the Canebière. The team revealed on April 1 that OM had given the green light to insert in the player’s contract a clause allowing immediate resale during the next summer transfer window against a check for € 12 million.

Milik is very greedy

Today, a departure is almost inevitable, but Milik’s future does not seem necessarily linked to the Old Lady. Estadio Deportivo reveals that Sevilla FC tried their luck, but the Andalusians failed to convince the Polish clan “Milik will not go to Seville”, has also informed the entourage of the player to the Andalusians. But if Milik does not take the direction of the south of Spain, it is not because Seville does not attract him.

It is quite simply because the attacker is very greedy with his courtiers. Clearly, the Spanish media specifies that Juventus and Atlético de Madrid are on the spot and that Milik is asking them for a long-term contract and a salary of € 4 million net per season! After having agreed to lower his emoluments (between 3 and 3.5 M € per year) to relaunch his career in Marseille, the Pole intends to make up for the time and money lost in his future club.