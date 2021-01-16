OM: Aston Villa to take action for Morgan Sanson

This Saturday afternoon, the channel Telefoot announced that Morgan Sanson (26) was in the sights of an English club. Under contract with OM until June 2022, the midfielder has a good popularity rating in the Premier League. Information on which the head of football Olympian Pablo Longoria was not very talkative.

We now know more about the identity of the club in question. According to information from the show Telefoot, Aston Villa, which has supervised Sanson for several weeks, will prepare an official offer in the coming hours. It remains to be seen what will be the decision of the Marseille board in this case …