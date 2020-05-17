OM: Between management and Villas-Boas, Rami has chosen

The world champion gave his opinion on the current OM crisis in his own way.
It’s Adil Rami all spat out: lots of enthusiasm, some shells, 100% sincerity. In an Instagram post to commemorate the two years of OM’s defeat in the Europa League final against Atlético Madrid, the former OM central defender did not fail to give his opinion on the crisis that is currently shaking OM in a tasty postscript: PS: as a supporter of OM I would like to see your (. ) leave this institution … for the good of humanity #monavis #democratie #respect #solution #newproject #keepthecoaching.
It is not known who of Eyraud, McCourt or other means the famous point in parenthesis, but Adil Rami chose his side, that of the Portuguese coach.
See this post on Instagram
✌️ years to the final day of europa league 2018 #vsatleticomadrid, I will never forget this beautiful #saison #ambiance #ferveur #equipe and this journey of the fighter to ultimately fail at the last step of glory more for @olympiquedemarseille and I myself 🤷🏻 ♂️ … thank you again to you: the team, the fans, the locals, the employees of the club and so on 🙌🏽🤗. PS: as a supporter of OM I would like to see your (. ) leave this institution … for the good of humanity#monavis #democratie #respect #solution #newproject 🤞 #keepthecoaching
Adil Rami had only met André Villas-Boas: his Olympian adventure ended in pudding water and legal dispute since Adil Rami was dismissed for gross misconduct in August 2019 after appearing on the show Fort Boyard. Jacques-Henri Eyraud had questioned his professionalism, which had not really pleased the world champion.