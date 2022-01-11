OM: Bordeaux is active for Alvaro Gonzalez

In difficulty at OM, where Jorge Sampaoli clearly does not count on him, Alvaro Gonzalez does not intend to leave the Marseille club this winter. Yet the courtiers are there. In Spain, FC Valence is interested and, in France, it is the Girondins de Bordeaux who are thinking of the former Villarreal. According to our information, the scapular club have spent the second on the file and made Alvaro their winter defensive priority.

It is also in this sense that Bordeaux cleans internally and seeks to get rid of 6 players. Proof that Bordeaux took the bull by the horns in this case, the start of discussions between the Girondins and the player’s entourage, as an internal Bordeaux source told us. If the modalities of the arrival of the 32-year-old Marseille defensive rock are not known, there will remain a major detail to settle: namely to obtain the consent of the player. Like a rooster in the Canebière, Alvaro will be hard to convince. But the prospect of becoming the boss of the Gironde defense could well end up convincing him.