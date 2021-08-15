OM-Bordeaux: the hot reaction of Konrad de la Fuente

Spoiled reunion. For its return to the Stade Vélodrome, in front of 50,000 supporters in fusion, the Olympique de Marseille was held in check by the Girondins de Bordeaux (2-2). Jorge Sampaoli’s men, however, led two goals to nothing at the break and seemed to master their subject. But the FCGB rebelled and snatched the point of the draw in Marseille.

At the microphone of Prime Video Sport, Konrad de la Fuente (20 years old) delivered his hot feelings on this part. “We started the game well, we scored quickly but we couldn’t keep this score. We lacked intensity, concentration. We have to work on this. ”