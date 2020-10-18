OM – Bordeaux: the huge disappointment of Benoît Costil

After crushing Dijon FCO before the international break, the Girondins de Bordeaux fell heavily on Saturday night against Olympique de Marseille (1-3). A big disappointment for the club with the scapular and in particular the captain Benoît Costil. At the microphone of Canal +, the French goalkeeper did not mince his words: “The damage was done, we reacted too late and that’s the problem. We knew it, but hey … We didn’t learn the lessons. There was too much technical waste with the ball, that was not it. “

“There have been good things from the start defensively, we defended well. After that, we weren’t going to make cleen-sheets every game. We knew very well that we were going to be able to take 3, 4, 5. We knew it, now we have to get back to work and raise our heads in our championship. (…) I am not harsh or severe. You have to be better with the ball, in the use, that you show more maturity. It’s not dramatic but you are never happy to lose. There is this disappointment, we have the feeling of not having done the right thing in the second half. We will listen to the coach’s instructions and get back to work “, Costil concluded.