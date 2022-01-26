OM: Boubacar Kamara enters Aston Villa’s short list

Steven Gerrard’s Villains are looking to strengthen in January. After the arrivals of Phillipe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, Aston Villa are still linked to other players, such as Luis Suarez. This Wednesday, The Daily Mail announces that the Birmingham club are looking for a defensive midfielder.

The English tabloid claims that an offer of €32m has already been rejected by Brighton for Yves Bissouma. The former Rangers manager would have three other leads for his midfield. The first name mentioned is that of the Uruguayan of Juventus, Rodrigo Bentancur, whose value is estimated at 25M euros. The alternatives to the player of the Old Lady are the Marseille Boubacar Kamara, at the end of the contract in his training club at the end of the season and Glen Kamara, former player of Gerrard at the Rangers.