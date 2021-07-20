OM: Daniel Wass still wants to leave Valencia but …

Daniel Wass still wants to leave Valencia. This is what the local daily explains Las Provincias. The player who played the Euro with Denmark is decided to leave Mestalla during this transfer window, while his contract expires in 2022. The Ches will not necessarily be greedy, since they would ask about 1.5 million d ‘euros, still according to the media.

The versatile 32-year-old player is well followed by OM according to the Iberian publication. On the other hand, the leaders of the La Liga team have not received any offers for the moment, nor from OM or other clubs interested in his services. This file could be settled on his return from vacation in a few days.