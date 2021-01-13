OM: Dario Benedetto worse than Kostas Mitroglou?

For several days now, we have known that Olympique de Marseille is looking for a goalscorer for this winter. After a decent season last year (11 goals in Ligue 1), Dario Benedetto is in great difficulty in this exercise. The former Boca Juniors striker scored only 3 small pawns, and this only between the 12th and 14th day of the championship. The striker is ghostly in the game and connects with misses in front of the goal galore, which recall a certain Kostas Mitroglou.

The Greek striker, who still belongs to OM, has not appeared under the Marseille colors since January 25, 2019 against LOSC (2-1 defeat), which is also Mario Balotelli’s first match with the Olympians. If the attacker has often been mocked, in particular because of his announced status of “Grand Attacker”, he is nevertheless more efficient than Pipa Benedetto statistically. Indeed, as explained Provence in his edition today, when the former Benfica striker was still playing with the Marseille jersey, he had a ratio of one goal every 120 minutes, while the Argentina international is only decisive in front of the cages only ‘once every 229 minutes. A frightening statistic, which does not give remorse to André Villas-Boas, who decided at the start of the season to completely remove Kostas Mitroglou from the workforce.