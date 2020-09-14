OM: Dimitri Payet assumed

Expected at the turn by the public and the PSG players, OM number 10 Dimitri Payet was decisive during the Classic and kept his nerves despite special treatment.

Dimitri Payet likes to ignite the powder. Marseille fans obviously still remember the virulent attacks of their number 10 before facing OL Rudi Garcia last season. On the ground, he had responded, with a magnificent double in November 2019. Rebelote before the Classic against PSG, where his quarters at the end of the Champions League final lost by the Ile-de-France club had made people talk and him promised a strong reception despite the absence of the most assiduous supporters due to health restrictions.

Dimitri Payet was entitled to special treatment on the lawn of the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening. It started with a first contact with Neymar and a noticeable spat with the Brazilian. The meager audience, he never tired of singing the classic filthy songs against him. More surprisingly, the Parisian players seemed to have a grudge against him by increasing contacts. Di Maria sent him a tackle from behind in the second half, then Paredes was also responsible for putting a blow to him as soon as he entered the field.

A decisive pass and nerves under control

Far from unhinging, Payet has managed to stay in control of his nerves. And before, he had especially known how to exploit one of the rare offensive balls of the evening, by depositing a perfect free kick at the far post for Thauvin. At the final whistle, he put on the lodger’s cap to watch the corner of the Parc des Princes and celebrate the victory, then he widely celebrated with his teammates in the locker room, sharing his joy on social networks.

Facing the microphones of theOMtv, however, he remained sober in his post-match statements. ” We expected a difficult game. We have put in place a strategy. We managed to be rewarded on a set piece. It’s good to have ended this 9-year famine “, did he declare. It was finally his trainer who sent him sincere congratulations. ” Dimitri had a very good game. PSG pressed him, attacked him, with the supporters against him. He kept his cool, played well and was tired. It was his return after the Covid, his first game. And Payet did not miss it.