Home Sports football OM: Dimitri Payet assumed
Sportsfootball

OM: Dimitri Payet assumed

By kenyan

Expected at the turn by the public and the PSG players, OM number 10 Dimitri Payet was decisive during the Classic and kept his nerves despite special treatment.

Dimitri Payet likes to ignite the powder. Marseille fans obviously still remember the virulent attacks of their number 10 before facing OL Rudi Garcia last season. On the ground, he had responded, with a magnificent double in November 2019. Rebelote before the Classic against PSG, where his quarters at the end of the Champions League final lost by the Ile-de-France club had made people talk and him promised a strong reception despite the absence of the most assiduous supporters due to health restrictions.

Dimitri Payet was entitled to special treatment on the lawn of the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening. It started with a first contact with Neymar and a noticeable spat with the Brazilian. The meager audience, he never tired of singing the classic filthy songs against him. More surprisingly, the Parisian players seemed to have a grudge against him by increasing contacts. Di Maria sent him a tackle from behind in the second half, then Paredes was also responsible for putting a blow to him as soon as he entered the field.

A decisive pass and nerves under control

Far from unhinging, Payet has managed to stay in control of his nerves. And before, he had especially known how to exploit one of the rare offensive balls of the evening, by depositing a perfect free kick at the far post for Thauvin. At the final whistle, he put on the lodger’s cap to watch the corner of the Parc des Princes and celebrate the victory, then he widely celebrated with his teammates in the locker room, sharing his joy on social networks.

Facing the microphones of theOMtv, however, he remained sober in his post-match statements. ” We expected a difficult game. We have put in place a strategy. We managed to be rewarded on a set piece. It’s good to have ended this 9-year famine “, did he declare. It was finally his trainer who sent him sincere congratulations. ” Dimitri had a very good game. PSG pressed him, attacked him, with the supporters against him. He kept his cool, played well and was tired. It was his return after the Covid, his first game. And Payet did not miss it.

Related news

football

OM: Villas-Boas unhappy with arbitration

kenyan -
https://dailymotion.com/video/x7w6otg?autoplay=1 The Classic between PSG and OM gave birth to a very tense meeting, which ended with 5 expulsions, 14 yellow cards and questionable...
Read more
football

Neymar-Alvaro Gonzalez incident: what the Spaniard risks

kenyan -
At the end of the meeting, the alleged racist remarks of Alvaro Gonzalez set fire to the powder and animated social networks. But...
Read more
football

PSG-OM: Neymar turns Alvaro Gonzalez on again

kenyan -
This is the business of the evening. After the victory of Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,531FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Fiorentina likes Alfredo Morelos

football kenyan -
Long-time target of the LOSC with which he even had a contractual agreement, Alfredo Morelos (24) has not heard from the northern club for...
Read more

Bertrand Traoré opens the door to a departure from OL

football kenyan -
During an interview in Burkina Faso, Bertrand Traoré explained that his situation at OL could not last any longer. The transfer window of Olympique...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke