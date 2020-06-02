Home Sports News football OM: Eyraud clarifies the profile of the Head of football
OM: Eyraud clarifies the profile of the Head of football

By kenyan

In an interview with France Football, Jacques-Henri Eyraud gave details of the profile of the “head of football” he is looking for on Linkedin.

Jacques-Henri Eyraud fully accepts his new way of trying to recruit a replacement for Andoni Zubizarreta. Last week, the OM president published an ad on the professional network Linkedin to recruit a “head of football” and a “head of business”. In an interview with France Football, he explains his manoeuvre and details the profile of the candidates sought.

“You’d be surprised by the names I’ve been suggested to study”

“The OM website is primarily aimed at our supporters who love us, who follow the news of OM on a daily basis and want to talk about football,” he explains. Linkedin affects other people. By the way, I should point out that the “head of football” will come from football and not from marketing and finance as I have heard here or there. On the other hand, for the head of business, I intend to broaden the spectrum and I do not forbid anything in terms of provenance.”

He assures that this counter-issue to the means undertaken for this research is already bearing fruit.  “If this forum has had such an impact, it is because I have reached the target,” the leader said. (…) You would be very surprised by the solicitations and names that I have been suggested to study as a result of this forum.”

“It’s important ‘tarpin'”

Finally, “JHE” understands the fans’ misunderstanding about this new communication that may seem far from the pitch. “I hear that feeling,” he says. It is “tarpin” (very, in Provençal) important. I understand that some fans would like me to talk more ball, as they say. But I don’t want to look like the one I’m not. I’m not going to be the sports director. (…) I also have to consolidate OM as a company even if it will never be a business like any other. And I have to make it clear that two defeats must not cause chaos, “degagism”, otherwise we cannot work.”

