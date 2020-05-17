Home Sports News football OM: Eyraud confirms Villas-Boas' 'strong doubt'
OM: Eyraud confirms Villas-Boas’ ‘strong doubt’

By kenyan

In his interview on RMC’s “Rothen Régale”, Eyraud clearly put the ball in villas-Boas’ camp.

Will André Villas-Boas coach Olympique de Marseille next season? Nothing is less certain after Jacques-Henri Eyraud appeared on RMC this Friday afternoon in “Rothen Régale”.

The Olympian president confirmed the differences of opinion between him and André Villas-Boas on the new organization of OM (without Andoni Zubizarreta therefore): “I heard him mention a strong doubt about his ability to want to continue without Andoni Zubizarreta within the club today. That’ll be his decision. If André puts above everything, his relationship with the players, the fans, his connection with Andoni Zubizarreta, what do you want him to tell you?”

A way to put all the responsibility for the possible break between AVB and OM on the shoulders of the Portuguese technician who has therefore returned to Portugal.

But then what’s next? for Eyraud, we have to wait. Waiting to see each other again first, but also waiting for the potential sanction of financial fair play: “These are discussions to be had in one-on-one, once many uncertainties are removed, we are in a long process with financial fair play, explains Jacques-Henri Eyraud. Until these constraints are lifted, it is difficult to take positions early enough. But on this subject, I want to be very clear. André is the coach of OM and he must be the coach of OM for a long time.”

At the insistence of Jérôme Rothen, Eyraud agrees that he has not yet proposed an extension to AVB, although he hopes he will be in Marseille for a long time.

