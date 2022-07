Olympique de Marseille continues its transformation. After having formalized the arrivals of Javier Ribalata, the staff of Igor Tudor but also Marc Otero for the training center, a new man should arrive very soon on the Canebière.

According to our information, Fabrice Vandeputte is approached to take charge of the Elite Pole of the Olympian club. For two years, the 52-year-old Northerner was the reserve coach of Stade Malherbe Caen.