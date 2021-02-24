OM finalize the arrival of Sampaoli

This Monday, Jorge Sampaoli announced via a press release his departure at the end of the season from Atlético Mineiro, and yesterday, the Brazilian club in turn announced the departure of the Argentine technician. The former Sevilla coach should therefore quickly become the new coach of Olympique de Marseille.

Just last night, the two clans were discussing the final details of the 60-year-old’s contract according to Provence. And according to information from Canal +, the former technician of the Argentine selection had even been working for 3 weeks on the workforce and matches of OM. Its arrival is therefore closer and closer.