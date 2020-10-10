OM: Florian Thauvin would have found an agreement with AC Milan

At the end of the contract at the end of the season, Florian Thauvin could be very coveted. His case seems particularly followed in Italy where Atalanta and AC Milan would keep an eye on the OM winger. The Rossoneri are said to be ready to do anything to attract the 2018 world champion.

Discussions have therefore been initiated between the two parties so that Thauvin will join Lombardy, free of charge, next summer. And Todo Fichajes comes to rekindle passions in this file. Indeed, according to their information, the French would have concluded a verbal agreement with the transalpine leaders. An affirmation to be taken with a grain of salt as the situation can still change.