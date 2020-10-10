Home Sports football OM: Florian Thauvin would have found an agreement with AC Milan
Sportsfootball

OM: Florian Thauvin would have found an agreement with AC Milan

By kenyan

At the end of the contract at the end of the season, Florian Thauvin could be very coveted. His case seems particularly followed in Italy where Atalanta and AC Milan would keep an eye on the OM winger. The Rossoneri are said to be ready to do anything to attract the 2018 world champion.

Discussions have therefore been initiated between the two parties so that Thauvin will join Lombardy, free of charge, next summer. And Todo Fichajes comes to rekindle passions in this file. Indeed, according to their information, the French would have concluded a verbal agreement with the transalpine leaders. An affirmation to be taken with a grain of salt as the situation can still change.

Related news

football

AS Saint-Etienne renounces the transfer of M’Baye Niang

kenyan -
Expected at AS Saint-Etienne in the coming hours, M'Baye Niang is already present in the city of Forézienne and has already passed the...
Read more
football

ASSE: Jessy Moulin judges his start to the season

kenyan -
Second goalkeeper when Claude Puel arrived in Saint-Étienne, Jessy Moulin took advantage of the tensions between the new coach and Stéphane Ruffier to settle...
Read more
football

OL: Anthony Lopes calls for the remobilization of the stars

kenyan -
Tested positive for the coronavirus with Portugal, Anthony Lopes has now been in OL's professional workforce for 8 years. His training club, which...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke