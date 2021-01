Marley Aké (21) leaving for Juventus, Franco Tongya (18) should land him at Olympique de Marseille. According to information from TMW, his contract is even already ready for the Orange Vélodrome.

The offensive midfielder will initial a lease running until June 2025 with the Phocaeans. The contract of the international U19 transalpine, represented by a certain Mino Raiola, in Piedmont expired in June 2021.