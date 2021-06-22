HomeSportsfootballOM: Frank McCourt at the National Assembly ... with Jacques-Henri Eyraud
Sportsfootball

OM: Frank McCourt at the National Assembly … with Jacques-Henri Eyraud

By kenyan

Frank McCourt has been in France for a few days. This Wednesday, the owner of the Olympique de Marseille will even be in Paris, at the National Assembly, according to information from Provence. He is due to meet members of the “OM Parliamentarians” group, which includes deputies Eric Diard (LR), Sacha Houlié, Jean-Marc Zulesi and Cathy Racon-Bouzon (LREM).

The American businessman will be accompanied by a certain Jacques-Henri Eyraud, former president of OM, still present on the supervisory board, and who welcomed the creation of this parliamentary group in 2018. Landed by McCourt last February and replaced by Pablo Longoria, Eyraud has remained close to the one who installed him at the head of the club in 2016.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke