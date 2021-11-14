OM: Frank McCourt sounds the alarm on the arrival of Saudi and Qatari investors

Owner of the Olympique de Marseille, Frank McCourt granted an interview this Sunday to France 24. An exchange during which the Marseille boss notably sounded the alarm about the arrival of Saudi and Qatari investors in football European.

“We are extremely proud to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in English football”, had recently welcomed, in a statement, the boss of the Saudi fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, new strongman of the Magpies. On October 8, the day after the resounding takeover of Newcastle, the British press – and more widely the world – necessarily ignited this change of flag for the new Saudi sandcastle. A trend that has continued to accelerate in recent years. Acquired in 2008 by an Abu Dhabi investment fund, Manchester City has gradually changed in size. A similar observation can, in this respect, be drawn up concerning Paris Saint-Germain. Since the arrival of QSI in 2011, the Qatari sovereign fund has spent lavishly to make PSG a stronghold in world football.

This Sunday, in an interview with France 24, Frank McCourt, owner of OM, spoke about the arrival of Saudi and Qatari investors on the European scene. A dynamic that the Olympian boss, himself an investor, accepts but which should not, in his eyes, become the norm and thus spoil the very essence of football: “This sport is part of the culture, of the everyday life of people. It is the fans who wear the sport. I am not against the influx of money into sports. I have invested a lot in OM. But sport is about the fans and the athletes. It’s not the check books. That’s why I opposed the Super League. It was a few individuals who were trying to control the whole ecosystem ”.

Frank McCourt demands reforms!

Asked about the inequitable side against a Parisian club which now displays a galactic workforce, rich in Lionel Messi, Neymar or even Kylian Mbappé, the OM boss easily recognizes the challenge that this gap raises: “It’s more difficult, that’s for sure. With my wife, we are nothing compared to a state (Qatar). Of course it’s a challenge ”. But he refuses, despite everything, to abdicate and thus assures that he would put “OM fans and the energy of this club against any checkbook of anyone”. Ready to take up the imposed challenge, the boss of the Phocéens nevertheless sounded the alarm bells recalling the importance of a respected equity and of reforms to be established in this direction: “However, it is important that there is a certain level of fair competition. America is considered a very capitalist state, but in sports leagues, we try to have fair competition, while in Europe, which is considered a more social form of capitalism, football is the far cry. -west! Reforms are needed ”.

Faced with these new extraordinary financial powers and although he recalls the need to establish a fairer system, Frank McCourt seems ready to fight and his words for France 24 reaffirm, in this sense, his attachment to the club: “I love OM. We’re building a club that can really win. Our goal is to be on the podium at the end of the season to play the Champions League. These are rumors, pure disinformation circulating on social networks, the club is not for sale! ” The message is clear despite the many rumors of redemption evoked on the side of the Canebière in recent months: the story between Frank McCourt and Olympique de Marseille is not about to end.