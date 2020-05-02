OM: Frank McCourt’s reaction after the end of the Ligue 1 season

Div

This week marked an important milestone in the continuity of French football. Following the announcement of the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, on Tuesday afternoon, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the FFF and the Ministry of Sports had confirmed the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year of professional football in France, before the LFP finally put an end to the debate by validating this choice. Since then, many clubs have come forward, especially those who felt aggrieved by this decision (such as OL , Amiens or Toulouse in Ligue 1). OM, second in the French Championship and qualified for the Champions League, reacted on Saturday morning. The opportunity for its owner, Frank McCourt, to speak.

“From Marseille to New York, we face the same pandemic and share the same difficulties. This situation reminds us why we have to support each other and why OM is more than a football club for the Marseilles. I am very proud of all the hospital and needy support initiatives that the club is currently implementing. The world of sport is not a long, quiet river. When I bought OM, I knew there would be ups and downs, but our long-term vision goes beyond these contingencies of everyday life. Less than four years after the club’s takeover, we are now qualified for the Champions League, having played in a Europa League final. Congratulations to the teams in place, which means we are on the right track. I look forward to sharing the years ahead with these magnificent supporters, they form the soul of this club that I love, with its passion, its originality, and which I support in its quest for excellence.”, dropped the American, satisfied, in the Press release published on OM’s official website.