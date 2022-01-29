OM: French team, his new position, Valentin Rongier reveals himself

Repositioned in a hybrid position: right-back in the defensive phase and midfielder in the possession phase, Valentin Rongier has revealed himself to OM this year. He spoke about the France team and the secrets of its metamorphosis.

If there is one player who has improved the most this season at Olympique de Marseille under the orders of Jorge Sampaoli, it is Valentin Rongier. The ex-Canari, a training midfielder, has become a sort of hybrid right-back. Defender in the defensive phase and repositioned in midfield when OM have the ball. The midfielder was in a press conference on Thursday and said a lot about it.

” How did I get used to it? Simply by playing, discovering this post. At first it was complicated, it’s not a usual position, taking example, I did not find players who played like that. With experience I had more benchmarks, I talk a lot with the staff to find out what they expect. No game is alike. I try to adapt to the opponent, I will always be lateral in the defensive phase, but it will vary offensively, it is interesting in my position “, he began by developing.

No French team on the program

To the point of targeting the France team as a full-back, a position less provided than those in the midfield? ” No, frankly, I’m not a right back, I haven’t been trained. I don’t have the athletic qualities of a modern full-back, especially for the France team, where the full-back takes the lane. I try to be on the same line as Bouba or Pape, if the coach comes to see me and tells me to take the lane more, I will try “, admits Rongier humbly.

But above all, he explained why this position was important: “ from my point of view, it is also to destabilize the opponents, depending on my positioning, my teammates move differently. Even if they are watching us, they don’t know who should take who and that is also our strength », A capital position therefore, which he shared at the start of the season with Boubacar Kamara.

The success of Jorge Sampaoli

A great success for Jorge Sampaoli, but the training midfielder is well helped by his teammates and his daily work: “ I don’t work individually, we work the line, the cover. You know the quality of William Saliba, sometimes he covers me, I have only had this position for six months. If it’s a one-on-one, I’ll defend as best I can and that’s it. I can’t forget. I feel like I’m focused enough and it’s become automatic, I’m working on that in training, I’m conditioned for it and I’ve adapted “.

Even if he admits that his favorite position remains the midfielder, because he likes ” make the link between defense and attack by positioning yourself between the lines “and that he appreciates” make efforts to recover the balloons “, Valentin Rongier does not balk at the task, as usual. It is thanks to this, and to the fact that he is rid of his physical glitches that the midfielder is really revealing himself this year.