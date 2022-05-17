Menu
OM: Friborg appreciates Bamba Dieng

Winner of the prize awarded to the author of the most beautiful goal of the 2021/22 season in Ligue 1, Bamba Dieng (22) will remain as the fine confirmation of the exercise of Olympique de Marseille (7 achievements in 25 appearances in championship). The striker, also African champion with Senegal, is one of the revelations of recent months on the football planet.

Enough to arouse the curiosity of certain teams elsewhere in Europe. In January, the Premier League, Newcastle in particular, came to the news. This summer, the Phocaeans should once again be consulted. According to information from our colleagues at Fussball TransfersFreiburg, 6th in the Bundesliga, is thus interested in the Lion of Teranga (11 selections, 1 goal), under contract with OM until June 2024.

