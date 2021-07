It’s now official, Gerson (24) is a player for Olympique de Marseille. The Brazilian has initialed his 5-year contract, until June 2026, in recent hours as announced by the Marseille club.

The Olympians also unveiled the number that the elegant Brazilian midfielder will wear. The left-hander’s tunic will therefore be flocked with n ° 8, left free since Morgan Sanson left this winter at Aston Villa.