OM: Hiroki Sakai announces his departure from OM

It was in the pipes for a few weeks already, it is now official: Hiroki Sakai will not play for OM next season. The Japanese defender announced his departure via a post on social media. Arrived in 2016, the 31-year-old right-back decided to leave Europe.

“Dear supporters of OM. At the end of the season, I decided to leave Europe and put an end to my Marseille dream. Indeed, when I arrived in Marseille, I had decided that OM would be my last European club and I haven’t changed my mind, with 184 games played, I have always given everything of myself for this beautiful jersey and all the moments of happiness, and even those of sadness, will remain for me a real treasure. My family and I loved living here and I hope to meet you one day in a packed Velodrome stadium. I wish the future of OM every success with coach Sampaoli and I tell you a big thank you again and SAYONARA », can we read on his Instagram post.